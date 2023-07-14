BTIG Research Begins Coverage on Intapp (NASDAQ:INTA)

BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Intapp (NASDAQ:INTA – Free Report) in a research note published on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock.

INTA has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Intapp from $34.00 to $47.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Intapp from $42.00 to $54.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. VNET Group reaffirmed a maintains rating on shares of Intapp in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Intapp from $36.00 to $47.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Intapp from $37.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Intapp currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $44.33.

Shares of INTA stock opened at $40.66 on Monday. Intapp has a one year low of $13.54 and a one year high of $50.46. The company’s 50-day moving average is $42.57 and its 200 day moving average is $38.62. The company has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.27 and a beta of 0.55.

Intapp ( NASDAQ:INTA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.07. Intapp had a negative net margin of 23.98% and a negative return on equity of 24.65%. The company had revenue of $92.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $87.54 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Intapp will post -0.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Intapp news, CEO John T. Hall sold 553,627 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.04, for a total transaction of $19,399,090.08. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 4,495,223 shares in the company, valued at approximately $157,512,613.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Intapp news, CEO John T. Hall sold 553,627 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.04, for a total transaction of $19,399,090.08. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 4,495,223 shares in the company, valued at approximately $157,512,613.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director George R. Neble sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.04, for a total transaction of $107,600.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 27,923 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,201,805.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,330,314 shares of company stock worth $118,490,858 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 48.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Intapp during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Intapp by 100.5% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 383 shares during the last quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intapp during the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intapp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in shares of Intapp during the first quarter valued at approximately $102,000.

Intapp, Inc, through its subsidiary, Integration Appliance, Inc, provides industry-specific cloud-based software solutions for the professional and financial services industry in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's solutions include DealCloud, a deal and relationship management solution that manages financial services firms' market relationships, prospective clients and investments, current engagements and deal processes, and operations and compliance activities; and OnePlace, a solution to manage various aspects of professional services firms' client and engagement lifecycle.

