Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund (NASDAQ:CCD) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund (NASDAQ:CCD – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 32,800 shares, a decline of 81.0% from the June 15th total of 172,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 80,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of CCD traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $21.05. The company had a trading volume of 84,461 shares, compared to its average volume of 80,609. Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund has a 52-week low of $19.80 and a 52-week high of $25.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $22.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.17.

Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 20th. Investors of record on Friday, July 14th will be paid a $0.195 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 13th. This represents a $2.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.12%.

Institutional Trading of Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund

Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CCD. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Investors Research Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund during the first quarter worth approximately $46,000. Graves Light Lenhart Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund during the first quarter worth approximately $128,000. Finally, Tempus Wealth Planning LLC acquired a new position in Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund in the 1st quarter valued at $205,000.

Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Calamos Investments LLC. It is managed by Calamos Advisors LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in a portfolio of convertible securities, investment grade and below investment grade bonds, loans, equity-linked notes, and floating rate securities.

