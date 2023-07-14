Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) Price Target Lowered to $50.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE – Free Report) had its price target cut by Royal Bank of Canada from $55.00 to $50.00 in a research report report published on Monday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Callon Petroleum from $58.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Callon Petroleum from $45.00 to $43.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Callon Petroleum from $40.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Sunday, May 21st. Truist Financial upped their target price on Callon Petroleum from $55.00 to $71.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on Callon Petroleum from $54.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, June 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $52.71.

Get Callon Petroleum alerts:

Callon Petroleum Stock Performance

NYSE:CPE opened at $35.46 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $33.09 and a 200 day moving average of $35.53. The company has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 2.74. Callon Petroleum has a 1-year low of $28.91 and a 1-year high of $50.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.39.

Insider Buying and Selling

Callon Petroleum ( NYSE:CPE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.96 by ($0.02). Callon Petroleum had a net margin of 46.15% and a return on equity of 27.29%. The company had revenue of $560.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $535.29 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.43 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 27.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Callon Petroleum will post 8.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Steven A. Webster purchased 10,000 shares of Callon Petroleum stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $30.24 per share, with a total value of $302,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 592,824 shares in the company, valued at $17,926,997.76. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Steven A. Webster purchased 7,384 shares of Callon Petroleum stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 31st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $30.50 per share, with a total value of $225,212.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 610,208 shares in the company, valued at $18,611,344. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Steven A. Webster purchased 10,000 shares of Callon Petroleum stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $30.24 per share, for a total transaction of $302,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 592,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,926,997.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 37,384 shares of company stock valued at $1,160,212 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Callon Petroleum

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Callon Petroleum in the first quarter worth $26,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in shares of Callon Petroleum in the first quarter worth $33,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Callon Petroleum by 220.4% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,147 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 789 shares during the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Callon Petroleum in the fourth quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Callon Petroleum in the fourth quarter worth $97,000. 92.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Callon Petroleum Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Callon Petroleum Company, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in West Texas. The company was founded in 1950 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Callon Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Callon Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.