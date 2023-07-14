Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) Raised to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Monday.

Several other research firms have also commented on CPT. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Camden Property Trust from $145.00 to $137.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Camden Property Trust from $132.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Camden Property Trust from $143.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Wolfe Research downgraded Camden Property Trust from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating in a research note on Monday, May 15th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Camden Property Trust from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their target price for the stock from $132.00 to $121.00 in a research note on Monday, May 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $128.29.

CPT stock opened at $111.93 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Camden Property Trust has a twelve month low of $97.74 and a twelve month high of $147.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.90 and a beta of 0.79. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $109.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $110.91.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. Camden Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 71.17%.

In other news, CEO Richard J. Campo sold 5,337 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.35, for a total transaction of $588,937.95. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 246,799 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,234,269.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CPT. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in Camden Property Trust by 57.0% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 259 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Camden Property Trust during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Phocas Financial Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Camden Property Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Camden Property Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Camden Property Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.42% of the company’s stock.

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 500 Company, is a real estate company primarily engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns interests in and operates 172 properties containing 58,702 apartment homes across the United States.

