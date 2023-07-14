Canaccord Genuity Group Raises Kinovo (LON:KINO) Price Target to GBX 62

Kinovo (LON:KINO – Free Report) had its price objective upped by Canaccord Genuity Group from GBX 60 ($0.77) to GBX 62 ($0.80) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has a speculative buy rating on the stock.
Kinovo Stock Performance
Kinovo stock opened at GBX 42 ($0.54) on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 45.81 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 40.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.48, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market cap of £26.10 million, a P/E ratio of 1,050.00 and a beta of 1.23. Kinovo has a fifty-two week low of GBX 15.50 ($0.20) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 53 ($0.68).
About Kinovo
