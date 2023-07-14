Canaccord Genuity Group Raises Kinovo (LON:KINO) Price Target to GBX 62

Kinovo (LON:KINO – Free Report) had its price objective upped by Canaccord Genuity Group from GBX 60 ($0.77) to GBX 62 ($0.80) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has a speculative buy rating on the stock.

Kinovo Stock Performance

Kinovo stock opened at GBX 42 ($0.54) on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 45.81 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 40.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.48, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market cap of £26.10 million, a P/E ratio of 1,050.00 and a beta of 1.23. Kinovo has a fifty-two week low of GBX 15.50 ($0.20) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 53 ($0.68).

About Kinovo

Kinovo plc, through its subsidiaries, provides gas heating, electrical, and general building services to housing associations and local authorities, public buildings, industrial and commercial, and education and private sectors in the United Kingdom. The company operates through Mechanical Services, Building Services, and Electrical Services segments.

