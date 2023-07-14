Canacol Energy Ltd (OTCMKTS:CNNEF) Short Interest Update

Canacol Energy Ltd (OTCMKTS:CNNEF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,900 shares, a decline of 87.1% from the June 15th total of 14,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.
Canacol Energy Stock Performance
CNNEF stock remained flat at $8.10 during midday trading on Friday. 34 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,148. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $8.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $276.26 million, a PE ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.88. Canacol Energy has a 1 year low of $6.45 and a 1 year high of $9.90.
Canacol Energy (OTCMKTS:CNNEF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $76.23 million for the quarter.
About Canacol Energy
Canacol Energy Ltd., an oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas in Colombia. The company was formerly known as BrazAlta Resources Corp. and changed its name to Canacol Energy Ltd in February 2009. The company was incorporated in 1970 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.
