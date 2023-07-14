Cancer Genetics (NASDAQ:CGIX) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cancer Genetics (NASDAQ:CGIX – Free Report) in a report released on Tuesday. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Cancer Genetics Stock Down 6.1 %

CGIX opened at $0.19 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $786,362.50, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.09 and a beta of 2.72. Cancer Genetics has a fifty-two week low of $2.11 and a fifty-two week high of $17.50. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.58.

Get Cancer Genetics alerts:

About Cancer Genetics

(Get Free Report)

Recommended Stories

Vyant Bio, Inc is emerging as an advanced biotechnology drug discovery company. The firm is focused on human-powered scientific and technology-based systems to de-risk and accelerate the discovery and development of therapeutics for biopharma partners, as well as for its proprietary pipeline. The company with capabilities in data, science (both biology and chemistry), engineering, and regulatory, it rapidly identifying small and large molecule therapeutics and derisking decision making through multiple in silico, in vitro, and in vivo modalities.

Receive News & Ratings for Cancer Genetics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cancer Genetics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.