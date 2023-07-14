Canoe Financial LP Acquires New Holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Canoe Financial LP acquired a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 1,423,360 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $131,509,000. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing comprises 1.8% of Canoe Financial LP’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Red Tortoise LLC acquired a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH acquired a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC acquired a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Luken Investment Analytics LLC acquired a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Institutional investors own 16.41% of the company’s stock.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of TSM stock traded up $0.70 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $106.27. 4,842,235 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,212,766. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $98.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $91.49. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a fifty-two week low of $59.43 and a fifty-two week high of $110.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.29. The firm has a market cap of $551.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.49, a P/E/G ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 1.08.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Increases Dividend

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing ( NYSE:TSM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The semiconductor company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.10. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a net margin of 44.72% and a return on equity of 36.02%. The business had revenue of $16.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.30 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 5.26 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.489 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. This is a boost from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.84%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.48%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on TSM. StockNews.com raised shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 3rd. Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $128.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $110.00 to $118.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, KGI Securities initiated coverage on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.00.

About Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides complementary metal oxide silicon wafer fabrication processes to manufacture logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, and embedded memory semiconductors.

