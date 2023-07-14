Canoe Financial LP Buys New Holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Canoe Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 379,406 shares of the railroad operator’s stock, valued at approximately $76,359,000. Canoe Financial LP owned 0.06% of Union Pacific at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. bought a new stake in Union Pacific during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Power Corp of Canada bought a new stake in Union Pacific during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in Union Pacific during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Union Pacific by 152.5% during the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 202 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chelsea Counsel Co. bought a new stake in Union Pacific in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Institutional investors own 84.04% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Union Pacific from $245.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price objective on Union Pacific from $223.00 to $213.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 21st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Union Pacific in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Union Pacific from $247.00 to $237.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Union Pacific from $184.00 to $193.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $216.44.

Union Pacific Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of UNP stock traded down $0.42 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $210.19. The stock had a trading volume of 526,052 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,974,110. Union Pacific Co. has a 12-month low of $183.69 and a 12-month high of $242.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $128.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $200.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $201.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.54.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The railroad operator reported $2.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.10. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 57.75% and a net margin of 27.91%. The business had revenue of $6.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.03 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.57 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Union Pacific Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st were issued a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 30th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is 45.94%.

About Union Pacific

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

Featured Stories

