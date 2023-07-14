Canoe Financial LP Buys Shares of 1,274,415 Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ)

Canoe Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ – Free Report) (TSE:CCO) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,274,415 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,371,000. Canoe Financial LP owned about 0.29% of Cameco at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital World Investors increased its stake in shares of Cameco by 402.0% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 10,131,797 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $295,084,000 after purchasing an additional 8,113,385 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Cameco by 37.4% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 17,068,688 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $497,555,000 after purchasing an additional 4,644,453 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Cameco in the 4th quarter worth $72,843,000. National Bank of Canada FI increased its stake in shares of Cameco by 313.1% in the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 3,639,653 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $82,469,000 after purchasing an additional 2,758,547 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Cameco by 315.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,938,184 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $51,382,000 after purchasing an additional 1,471,412 shares in the last quarter. 63.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cameco Trading Down 1.9 %

NYSE CCJ traded down $0.61 during trading on Friday, hitting $31.73. The stock had a trading volume of 1,406,890 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,351,051. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 6.64 and a current ratio of 7.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 111.52, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 0.97. Cameco Co. has a one year low of $21.02 and a one year high of $33.00. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.31.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Cameco ( NYSE:CCJ Get Free Report ) (TSE:CCO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.20. Cameco had a net margin of 7.84% and a return on equity of 4.26%. The firm had revenue of $508.09 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts predict that Cameco Co. will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current year.

CCJ has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Cameco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 16th. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Cameco from C$50.00 to C$51.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Cameco to C$50.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of Cameco from C$50.00 to C$49.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 28th.

Cameco Profile

Cameco Corporation provides uranium for the generation of electricity. It operates through two segments, Uranium and Fuel Services. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, purchase, and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services.

