Canoe Financial LP Buys Shares of 1,643,182 The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD)

Canoe Financial LP acquired a new position in The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Free Report) (TSE:TD) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 1,643,182 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $98,421,000. Toronto-Dominion Bank accounts for approximately 1.4% of Canoe Financial LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Canoe Financial LP owned 0.09% of Toronto-Dominion Bank as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TD. Annapolis Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 83.3% in the first quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 429 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Toronto-Dominion Bank during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Institutional investors own 44.92% of the company’s stock.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:TD traded down $0.22 during trading on Friday, reaching $63.27. 932,679 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,333,525. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a fifty-two week low of $55.43 and a fifty-two week high of $70.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a market cap of $116.39 billion, a PE ratio of 10.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.48.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Cuts Dividend

Toronto-Dominion Bank ( NYSE:TD Get Free Report ) (TSE:TD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 25th. The bank reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.52 by ($0.09). Toronto-Dominion Bank had a return on equity of 15.51% and a net margin of 17.72%. The firm had revenue of $9.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.10 billion. As a group, analysts predict that The Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 6.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 10th will be issued a $0.709 dividend. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 7th. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.66%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays cut shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Finally, CIBC upgraded shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.83.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. The company offers personal deposits, such as chequing, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; and financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases.

