Canoe Financial LP Buys Shares of 194,816 Colliers International Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CIGI)

Canoe Financial LP bought a new stake in Colliers International Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CIGI – Free Report) (TSE:CIGI) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 194,816 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $20,560,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Colliers International Group by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 2,257 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $238,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Colliers International Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Colliers International Group by 27.5% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 4,866 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $514,000 after buying an additional 1,050 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Colliers International Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $535,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Colliers International Group by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 563,730 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,886,000 after buying an additional 18,180 shares during the period. 63.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CIGI stock traded down $1.28 during trading on Friday, reaching $107.10. 39,024 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 94,725. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $96.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $101.73. Colliers International Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $84.16 and a 52-week high of $133.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.73, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.91 billion, a PE ratio of 110.59 and a beta of 1.48.

Colliers International Group ( NASDAQ:CIGI Get Free Report ) (TSE:CIGI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.32 by ($0.59). Colliers International Group had a return on equity of 47.44% and a net margin of 1.01%. The company had revenue of $965.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $964.85 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Colliers International Group Inc. will post 6.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. Colliers International Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.61%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on CIGI shares. TD Securities reduced their price objective on Colliers International Group from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Colliers International Group in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. National Bank Financial cut their price target on Colliers International Group from $133.00 to $131.00 in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Colliers International Group in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $128.00 price target for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Colliers International Group from $142.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.86.

Colliers International Group Inc provides commercial real estate professional and investment management services to corporate and institutional clients in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers transaction brokerage services, including sales, leasing, and debt finance services, as well as landlord and tenant representation services; capital markets and investment services; and mortgage investment banking services.

