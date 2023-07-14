Canoe Financial LP Invests $151.42 Million in Nestlé S.A. (OTCMKTS:NSRGF)

Canoe Financial LP acquired a new position in Nestlé S.A. (OTCMKTS:NSRGF – Free Report) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 1,223,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $151,420,000. Nestlé accounts for 2.1% of Canoe Financial LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position.

Separately, Sierra Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Nestlé by 19.4% in the fourth quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. 27.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Nestlé Trading Up 1.9 %

NSRGF traded up $2.28 on Friday, hitting $122.71. 14,093 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,227. Nestlé S.A. has a 52 week low of $102.00 and a 52 week high of $132.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $122.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $121.19.

Nestlé Company Profile

Nestlé SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food and beverage company. The company operates through Zone North America; Zone Europe; Zone Asia, Oceania, and Africa; Zone Latin America; Zone Greater China; Nespresso; and Nestlé Health Science segments. It offers baby foods under the Cerelac, Gerber, Nido, and NaturNes brands; bottled water under the Nestlé Pure Life, Perrier, Vittel, Buxton, Erikli, and S.Pellegrino brands; cereals under the Fitness, Nesquik, cheerios, and Lion Cereals brands; and chocolate and confectionery products under the KitKat, Smarties, Aero, Nestle L'atelier, Milkybar, Baci Perugina, Quality Street, and Fitness brands.

