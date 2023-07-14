Canoe Financial LP Invests $66.30 Million in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Canoe Financial LP acquired a new position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 950,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,296,000. Canoe Financial LP owned approximately 0.07% of Mondelez International as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mondelez International during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mondelez International during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Thompson Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Mondelez International during the first quarter worth $28,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group raised its position in shares of Mondelez International by 80.1% during the fourth quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 407 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. Finally, First Command Financial Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Mondelez International by 98.1% during the first quarter. First Command Financial Services Inc. now owns 418 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.42% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MDLZ has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Mondelez International from $78.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Mondelez International from $76.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Mondelez International from $72.00 to $78.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Mondelez International from $79.00 to $86.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Mondelez International from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $77.00.

Mondelez International Stock Up 0.0 %

NASDAQ MDLZ traded up $0.02 on Friday, reaching $71.85. The stock had a trading volume of 1,563,349 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,014,968. The company has a market capitalization of $97.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.64. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $74.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.09. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $54.72 and a 1 year high of $78.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $9.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.43 billion. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 15.24% and a net margin of 11.99%. The firm’s revenue was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.84 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mondelez International Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.385 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.14%. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.66%.

About Mondelez International

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

