Canoe Financial LP Makes New $7.03 Million Investment in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS)

Canoe Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS – Free Report) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 16,932 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $7,028,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,298,111 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,866,025,000 after buying an additional 52,604 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,988,080 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $863,125,000 after buying an additional 32,550 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 171.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 718,288 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $288,185,000 after buying an additional 453,799 shares in the last quarter. Amundi raised its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 27.4% during the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 508,493 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $209,468,000 after buying an additional 109,306 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 21.6% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 477,977 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $191,770,000 after buying an additional 84,788 shares in the last quarter. 86.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get FactSet Research Systems alerts:

Insider Transactions at FactSet Research Systems

In other news, EVP Goran Skoko sold 7,969 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $412.96, for a total transaction of $3,290,878.24. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,352 shares in the company, valued at $1,797,201.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Jonathan Reeve sold 783 shares of FactSet Research Systems stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $404.82, for a total value of $316,974.06. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 92 shares in the company, valued at $37,243.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Goran Skoko sold 7,969 shares of FactSet Research Systems stock in a transaction on Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $412.96, for a total value of $3,290,878.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,352 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,797,201.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FactSet Research Systems Price Performance

FDS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $500.00 target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on FactSet Research Systems in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $435.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on FactSet Research Systems from $454.00 to $461.00 in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on FactSet Research Systems from $419.00 to $440.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on FactSet Research Systems from $424.00 to $419.00 in a research note on Monday, June 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $441.50.

NYSE:FDS traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $413.87. 123,138 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 264,205. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $399.19 and its 200-day moving average is $408.77. The stock has a market cap of $15.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 2.11. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a 1-year low of $377.89 and a 1-year high of $474.13.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 22nd. The business services provider reported $3.79 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.62 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $529.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $527.56 million. FactSet Research Systems had a return on equity of 37.65% and a net margin of 24.77%. FactSet Research Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.76 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 15.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FactSet Research Systems Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st were issued a dividend of $0.98 per share. This is a boost from FactSet Research Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.89. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.95%. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.04%.

FactSet Research Systems Profile

(Free Report)

FactSet Research Systems Inc, a financial data and analytics company, provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FDS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for FactSet Research Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FactSet Research Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.