Canoe Financial LP Makes New $83.17 Million Investment in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

Canoe Financial LP purchased a new position in shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 783,701 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $83,174,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ROST. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ross Stores in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ross Stores in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ross Stores in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Elequin Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ross Stores in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ross Stores in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. 86.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Ross Stores

In other news, CEO Barbara Rentler sold 11,866 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.54, for a total transaction of $1,216,739.64. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 325,367 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,363,132.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Ross Stores Stock Performance

Shares of Ross Stores stock traded down $0.59 on Friday, reaching $110.89. 849,635 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,302,986. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.86. The company’s 50-day moving average is $106.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $109.17. The firm has a market cap of $37.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.99. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 1-year low of $77.44 and a 1-year high of $122.44.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 18th. The apparel retailer reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $4.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.48 billion. Ross Stores had a return on equity of 36.62% and a net margin of 8.19%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.97 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 4.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ross Stores Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 6th were given a dividend of $0.335 per share. This represents a $1.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 5th. Ross Stores’s payout ratio is 29.71%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ROST shares. Barclays lowered their target price on Ross Stores from $139.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Loop Capital increased their price target on Ross Stores from $115.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Ross Stores from $123.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Ross Stores from $130.00 to $125.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. Finally, VNET Group reissued an “initiates” rating on shares of Ross Stores in a report on Thursday, June 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.89.

About Ross Stores

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brand names in the United States. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores for households with moderate income.

