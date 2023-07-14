Canoe Financial LP Takes Position in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

Canoe Financial LP bought a new stake in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Free Report) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 863,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,022,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new stake in Johnson Controls International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Elequin Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Johnson Controls International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its position in Johnson Controls International by 152.4% in the first quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in Johnson Controls International in the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Johnson Controls International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.49% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have commented on JCI shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. StockNews.com began coverage on Johnson Controls International in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays downgraded Johnson Controls International from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $70.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Johnson Controls International from $70.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Johnson Controls International from $69.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Monday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.00.

Johnson Controls International Price Performance

NYSE JCI traded down $0.35 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $68.44. The stock had a trading volume of 1,143,765 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,741,076. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $64.26 and its 200 day moving average is $63.15. Johnson Controls International plc has a twelve month low of $46.50 and a twelve month high of $69.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.11, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.24.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 5th. The company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.02. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 13.07% and a net margin of 5.33%. The firm had revenue of $6.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.51 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.63 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Johnson Controls International Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 20th will be paid a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 16th. This is an increase from Johnson Controls International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.16%. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 73.63%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Johnson Controls International news, CFO Olivier Leonetti sold 30,997 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.36, for a total value of $1,932,972.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 101,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,345,566.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, VP John Donofrio sold 14,253 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.02, for a total transaction of $898,224.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 37,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,337,411.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Olivier Leonetti sold 30,997 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.36, for a total value of $1,932,972.92. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 101,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,345,566.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Johnson Controls International Company Profile

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

