Capital Insight Partners LLC Sells 1,179 Shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND)

Capital Insight Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 4.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,499 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,179 shares during the period. Capital Insight Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $2,030,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sentinel Pension Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $483,000. Continental Investors Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 0.8% during the first quarter. Continental Investors Services Inc. now owns 46,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,465,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 2.4% during the first quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 6,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $506,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Hobart Private Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $20,291,000. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 104.3% during the first quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 89,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,579,000 after acquiring an additional 45,497 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

NASDAQ:BND traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $72.68. The company had a trading volume of 5,558,824 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,030,676. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 52 week low of $69.09 and a 52 week high of $77.18. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $72.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $73.33.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th were paid a dividend of $0.1844 per share. This represents a $2.21 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 3rd. This is a boost from Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.17.

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

