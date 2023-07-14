Capital Investment Counsel Inc Has $131,000 Stock Position in Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK)

Capital Investment Counsel Inc decreased its holdings in Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK – Free Report) by 14.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 26,677 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,650 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc’s holdings in Nokia Oyj were worth $131,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Nokia Oyj by 18.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,795,249 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,183,000 after acquiring an additional 763,930 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Nokia Oyj by 79.1% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,029,643 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,462,000 after purchasing an additional 2,221,142 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new stake in Nokia Oyj in the 1st quarter valued at about $55,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Nokia Oyj by 44.9% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 62,728 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $343,000 after buying an additional 19,430 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nokia Oyj by 171.3% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 33,493 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $183,000 after buying an additional 21,146 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 6.51% of the company’s stock.

Nokia Oyj Stock Up 1.8 %

Nokia Oyj stock opened at $4.36 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Nokia Oyj has a 1-year low of $3.93 and a 1-year high of $5.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.51 and a beta of 0.97.

Nokia Oyj Increases Dividend

Nokia Oyj ( NYSE:NOK Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. The technology company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.03). Nokia Oyj had a net margin of 16.78% and a return on equity of 11.57%. The company had revenue of $5.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.74 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.08 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Nokia Oyj will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 25th were paid a dividend of $0.0329 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 24th. This represents a $0.13 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.02%. This is a boost from Nokia Oyj’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. Nokia Oyj’s payout ratio is currently 11.39%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com lowered Nokia Oyj from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 16th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Nokia Oyj from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, June 12th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Nokia Oyj from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 21st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Nokia Oyj currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.73.

About Nokia Oyj

Nokia Oyj provides mobile, fixed, and cloud network solutions worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Network Infrastructure, Mobile Networks, Cloud and Network Services, and Nokia Technologies. It offers products and services for radio access networks and microwave radio links for transport networks, and solutions for network management, as well as network planning, optimization, network deployment, and technical support services.

