Caracal Gold (LON:GCAT) Shares Down 6.7%

Caracal Gold Plc (LON:GCAT – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 6.7% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 0.35 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.35 ($0.00). Approximately 9,316,941 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 71% from the average daily volume of 32,662,598 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.38 ($0.00).

Caracal Gold Trading Down 2.9 %

The firm has a market cap of £6.39 million and a P/E ratio of -34.20. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 0.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 0.40.

Caracal Gold Company Profile

Caracal Gold plc engages in the exploration, development, and mining of gold properties in East Africa. It primarily holds a 100% interest in the Kilimapesa gold mine located in Narok County, Kenya; and the Nyakafuru Gold project comprising 11 granted exploration licenses that covers an area of approximately 280 square kilometers situated in Lake Victoria Gold Fields, Tanzania.

