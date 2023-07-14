Carbon Streaming Co. (OTCMKTS:OFSTF) Short Interest Update

Carbon Streaming Co. (OTCMKTS:OFSTF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 83.3% from the June 15th total of 600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 25,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Carbon Streaming Stock Performance

Shares of Carbon Streaming stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $0.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,864 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,616. The company has a market capitalization of $44.81 million, a P/E ratio of 1.19 and a beta of -72.35. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.56. Carbon Streaming has a one year low of $0.87 and a one year high of $4.10.

Carbon Streaming (OTCMKTS:OFSTF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $0.02 million for the quarter. Carbon Streaming had a net margin of 990.27% and a negative return on equity of 12.03%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Carbon Streaming will post 0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

About Carbon Streaming

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. National Bank Financial lowered their price target on shares of Carbon Streaming from C$7.50 to C$5.00 in a report on Thursday, March 30th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Carbon Streaming from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 15th. Scotiabank cut their price target on Carbon Streaming from C$5.75 to C$3.75 in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Carbon Streaming from C$8.25 to C$6.00 in a report on Friday, March 31st.

Carbon Streaming Corporation operates as an environmental, social, and governance principled investment vehicle that provides investors with exposure to carbon credits. The company focuses on acquiring, managing, and growing a diversified portfolio of investments in projects and/or companies that generate or are actively involved, directly, or indirectly with voluntary and/or compliance carbon credits.

