Carl Zeiss Meditec (ETR:AFX) Trading Down 0.2%

Carl Zeiss Meditec AG (ETR:AFX – Get Free Report) was down 0.2% on Friday . The stock traded as low as €102.70 ($112.86) and last traded at €103.00 ($113.19). Approximately 102,704 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 9% from the average daily volume of 94,405 shares. The stock had previously closed at €103.25 ($113.46).

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on AFX shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €175.00 ($192.31) price target on Carl Zeiss Meditec in a research report on Friday, March 31st. UBS Group set a €162.00 ($178.02) price objective on Carl Zeiss Meditec in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Finally, Hauck Aufhäuser Investment Banking set a €195.00 ($214.29) price objective on Carl Zeiss Meditec in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of €106.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of €121.35. The firm has a market cap of $9.21 billion, a PE ratio of 33.12, a PEG ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.92, a current ratio of 3.42 and a quick ratio of 2.47.

Carl Zeiss Meditec AG operates as a medical technology company in Germany, rest of Europe, the United States, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Ophthalmic Devices and Microsurgery. The Ophthalmic Devices segment offers offers products and solutions for the diagnosis and treatment of chronic eye diseases; and systems and consumables for refractive surgery.

