Ceconomy (OTCMKTS:MTTRY) Sets New 1-Year High at $0.65

Ceconomy AG (OTCMKTS:MTTRY – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as $0.65 and last traded at $0.65, with a volume of 17425 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $0.55.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.46.

Ceconomy AG engages in the consumer electronics retail business. It operates stores under the MediaMarkt and Saturn brands. The company also offers professional assistance for the installation, connection, and troubleshooting of electronic devices at home under the Deutsche Technikberatung brand. It operates in Germany, Austria, Switzerland, and Hungary, as well as in Western, Southern, and Eastern Europe.

