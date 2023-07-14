Channel Wealth LLC Makes New $2.97 Million Investment in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

Channel Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 27,959 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $2,974,000. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF comprises approximately 1.9% of Channel Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 105.9% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,929,360 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $192,086,000 after purchasing an additional 34,701,040 shares during the last quarter. Simplex Trading LLC raised its holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 104.3% in the 1st quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 471,278 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $50,129,000 after buying an additional 11,475,057 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 19.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 28,810,025 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,868,326,000 after buying an additional 4,771,084 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 86.3% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 4,568,509 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $454,841,000 after buying an additional 2,115,658 shares during the period. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc increased its position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 25.4% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 9,315,851 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $927,486,000 after acquiring an additional 1,889,264 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.59% of the company’s stock.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $101.89 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $101.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $104.24. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $91.85 and a 1 year high of $120.69.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th were given a $0.2777 dividend. This is a positive change from iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 3rd. This represents a $3.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.27%.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

