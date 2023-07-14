Chardan Capital Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Dragonfly Energy (NASDAQ:DFLI)

Chardan Capital reissued their buy rating on shares of Dragonfly Energy (NASDAQ:DFLI – Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $10.00 target price on the stock.

Dragonfly Energy Stock Performance

DFLI opened at $1.75 on Thursday. Dragonfly Energy has a one year low of $1.38 and a one year high of $28.75. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.78.

Dragonfly Energy (NASDAQ:DFLI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $18.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.90 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Dragonfly Energy will post -0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Dragonfly Energy

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Dragonfly Energy in the fourth quarter worth $688,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Dragonfly Energy in the fourth quarter worth $514,000. Barclays PLC bought a new stake in Dragonfly Energy in the fourth quarter worth $145,000. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Dragonfly Energy by 234.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 36,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 25,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avant Capital LLC bought a new stake in Dragonfly Energy in the first quarter worth $46,000. 9.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dragonfly Energy Holdings Corp. manufactures and supplies deep cycle lithium-ion batteries for recreational vehicles, marine vessels, off-grid installations, and other storage applications. The company also provides lithium power systems, including solar panels, chargers and inverters, system monitoring, alternator regulators, and accessories.

