Chardan Capital Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Dragonfly Energy (NASDAQ:DFLI)

Chardan Capital reissued their buy rating on shares of Dragonfly Energy (NASDAQ:DFLI – Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $10.00 target price on the stock.
DFLI opened at $1.75 on Thursday. Dragonfly Energy has a one year low of $1.38 and a one year high of $28.75. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.78.
Dragonfly Energy (NASDAQ:DFLI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $18.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.90 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Dragonfly Energy will post -0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Dragonfly Energy Holdings Corp. manufactures and supplies deep cycle lithium-ion batteries for recreational vehicles, marine vessels, off-grid installations, and other storage applications. The company also provides lithium power systems, including solar panels, chargers and inverters, system monitoring, alternator regulators, and accessories.
