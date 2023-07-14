Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) Rating Lowered to Positive at OTR Global

OTR Global lowered shares of Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP – Free Report) to a positive rating in a report published on Monday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Barclays cut their price objective on Check Point Software Technologies from $137.00 to $127.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on Check Point Software Technologies in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Wedbush lowered their price target on Check Point Software Technologies from $145.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Mizuho decreased their target price on Check Point Software Technologies from $135.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Check Point Software Technologies from $115.00 to $105.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Check Point Software Technologies currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $133.91.

Check Point Software Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CHKP opened at $127.57 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $124.63 and its 200 day moving average is $126.57. Check Point Software Technologies has a 1 year low of $107.54 and a 1 year high of $135.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.67.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Check Point Software Technologies

Check Point Software Technologies ( NASDAQ:CHKP Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The technology company reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $566.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $568.83 million. Check Point Software Technologies had a return on equity of 28.35% and a net margin of 34.49%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.34 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Check Point Software Technologies will post 6.99 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Brookstone Capital Management raised its position in Check Point Software Technologies by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 4,312 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $553,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 15,925 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,098,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 39.0% in the first quarter. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC now owns 303 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 1.9% in the first quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 4,539 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $590,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Check Point Software Technologies by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,810 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.89% of the company’s stock.

About Check Point Software Technologies

(Get Free Report)

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a multilevel security architecture, cloud, network, mobile devices, endpoints information, and IOT solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against fifth generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile.

Featured Articles

