China Vanke Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CHVKF) Short Interest Update

China Vanke Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CHVKF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 333,400 shares, a drop of 88.9% from the June 15th total of 2,999,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 19,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 17.1 days.

CHVKF has been the subject of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered China Vanke from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered China Vanke from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 6th.

OTCMKTS CHVKF remained flat at $1.62 on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 33,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,775. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.79. China Vanke has a 1 year low of $1.62 and a 1 year high of $2.09.

China Vanke Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development and sale of properties in the Mainland China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The company operates through Property Development and Property Management segments. It develops residential buildings, retail properties, and commercial offices.

