China Vanke Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CHVKY) Plans Dividend of $0.03

China Vanke Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CHVKY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, July 14th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 24th will be given a dividend of 0.0331 per share on Monday, September 11th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 21st.

China Vanke Stock Performance

OTCMKTS CHVKY remained flat at $0.96 during trading hours on Friday. 2 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,567. China Vanke has a twelve month low of $0.78 and a twelve month high of $0.96. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.95.

China Vanke Company Profile

China Vanke Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development and sale of properties in the Mainland China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The company operates through Property Development and Property Management segments. It develops residential buildings, retail properties, and commercial offices.

