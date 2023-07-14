China Vanke Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CHVKY) Plans Dividend of $0.03

China Vanke Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CHVKY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, July 14th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 24th will be given a dividend of 0.0331 per share on Monday, September 11th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 21st.
China Vanke Stock Performance
OTCMKTS CHVKY remained flat at $0.96 during trading hours on Friday. 2 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,567. China Vanke has a twelve month low of $0.78 and a twelve month high of $0.96. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.95.
China Vanke Company Profile
