Citigroup (NYSE:C) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $19.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.34 billion. Citigroup had a return on equity of 7.84% and a net margin of 12.96%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.30 earnings per share. Citigroup updated its FY 2023 guidance to EPS.

Citigroup Trading Down 3.1 %

Shares of C stock traded down $1.49 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $46.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,155,811 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,617,314. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.74. Citigroup has a 52 week low of $40.01 and a 52 week high of $54.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. The company has a market cap of $89.92 billion, a PE ratio of 6.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.56.

Insider Transactions at Citigroup

In other news, insider Zdenek Turek sold 12,000 shares of Citigroup stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.87, for a total value of $598,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 155,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,778,672.73. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Citigroup

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Snider Financial Group raised its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 96,645.9% in the 1st quarter. Snider Financial Group now owns 84,494,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,512,000 after purchasing an additional 84,407,589 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Citigroup in the 4th quarter worth approximately $631,922,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 87,332.7% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,511,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,738,000 after purchasing an additional 7,502,751 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 11,518.5% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 757,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,440,000 after purchasing an additional 750,778 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 25,852,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,169,317,000 after purchasing an additional 666,560 shares during the period. 69.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on C. StockNews.com began coverage on Citigroup in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Citigroup from $54.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Citigroup from $65.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Citigroup from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on Citigroup from $50.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Citigroup currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.91.

About Citigroup

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Institutional Clients Group (ICG), Personal Banking and Wealth Management (PBWM), and Legacy Franchises.

