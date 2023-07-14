Citigroup Raises Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS) Price Target to $85.00

Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS – Free Report) had its target price raised by Citigroup from $59.00 to $85.00 in a research report report published on Monday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Glaukos from $65.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Monday, June 26th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Glaukos from $48.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Glaukos from $57.00 to $58.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. StockNews.com raised Glaukos from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, July 4th. Finally, BTIG Research raised their target price on Glaukos from $58.00 to $67.00 in a report on Monday, June 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $66.44.

Glaukos Stock Performance

Shares of Glaukos stock opened at $71.63 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.53 and a beta of 1.28. Glaukos has a 52 week low of $40.45 and a 52 week high of $73.38. The company has a quick ratio of 6.02, a current ratio of 6.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $64.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.68.

Insider Buying and Selling

Glaukos ( NYSE:GKOS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.59) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $73.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.74 million. Glaukos had a negative net margin of 48.15% and a negative return on equity of 21.20%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.38) earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Glaukos will post -2.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Glaukos news, CEO Thomas William Burns sold 26,810 shares of Glaukos stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.19, for a total value of $1,881,793.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 673,963 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,305,462.97. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In the last quarter, insiders sold 104,707 shares of company stock worth $7,131,641. 7.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Glaukos

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Glaukos by 257.8% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,238 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 892 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Glaukos by 17.1% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,738 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Glaukos during the 4th quarter worth about $112,000. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new stake in shares of Glaukos during the 4th quarter worth about $189,000. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Glaukos during the 3rd quarter worth about $205,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.50% of the company’s stock.

Glaukos Company Profile

Glaukos Corporation, an ophthalmic medical technology and pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel therapies for the treatment of glaucoma, corneal disorders, and retinal diseases. It offers iStent, iStent inject, iStent inject W micro-bypass stents that enhance aqueous humor outflow inserted in cataract surgery to treat mild-to-moderate open-angle glaucoma.

Featured Stories

