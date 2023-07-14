Coin98 Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $9.53 Million (C98)

Coin98 (C98) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on July 14th. One Coin98 token can now be purchased for approximately $0.16 or 0.00000511 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Coin98 has traded up 6.3% against the dollar. Coin98 has a market capitalization of $84.80 million and approximately $9.53 million worth of Coin98 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Coin98

C98 is a token. Its genesis date was July 23rd, 2021. Coin98’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 531,388,879 tokens. The official message board for Coin98 is blog.coin98.com. The official website for Coin98 is www.coin98.com. Coin98’s official Twitter account is @coin98_wallet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Coin98 is https://reddit.com/r/coin98community/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Coin98 Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Coin98 enables value transfer as easily as using the Internet by the innovation of Multi-chain Engine, Fully Automatic Liquidity and Space Gate, all in one Super Liquidity Aggregator.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Coin98 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Coin98 should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Coin98 using one of the exchanges listed above.

