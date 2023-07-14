Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH (CBETH) Price Reaches $2,055.48

Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH (CBETH) traded down 1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on July 14th. One Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH token can now be purchased for $2,055.48 or 0.06663020 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH has traded up 5.7% against the U.S. dollar. Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH has a market cap of $1.32 billion and approximately $5.44 million worth of Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH Token Profile

Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH was first traded on August 23rd, 2022. Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH’s total supply is 781,942 tokens and its circulating supply is 641,593 tokens. Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH’s official Twitter account is @coinbaseassets and its Facebook page is accessible here. Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH’s official website is www.coinbase.com/price/coinbase-wrapped-staked-eth.

Buying and Selling Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH

According to CryptoCompare, “Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH (cbETH) is a utility token that represents Ethereum 2 (ETH2), which is ETH staked through Coinbase. Coinbase customers can wrap their locked staked ETH to receive cbETH, which is an asset that can be traded, moved on-chain, and used in DeFi and other dapps. cbETH is known as a liquid staking token because it allows holders to get the benefits of staking without lockups or unbonding periods.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH using one of the exchanges listed above.

