Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:COLL) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:COLL – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Monday morning.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical from $37.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th.

Get Collegium Pharmaceutical alerts:

Collegium Pharmaceutical Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of COLL stock opened at $21.23 on Monday. Collegium Pharmaceutical has a 12 month low of $15.40 and a 12 month high of $30.22. The company has a market cap of $734.56 million, a PE ratio of -24.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42. The business’s 50 day moving average is $22.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.37.

Insider Buying and Selling

Collegium Pharmaceutical ( NASDAQ:COLL Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $144.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $139.11 million. Collegium Pharmaceutical had a negative net margin of 5.59% and a positive return on equity of 62.88%. Equities analysts predict that Collegium Pharmaceutical will post 4.8 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Shirley R. Kuhlmann sold 17,984 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.72, for a total value of $390,612.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 119,518 shares in the company, valued at $2,595,930.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Shirley R. Kuhlmann sold 17,984 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.72, for a total value of $390,612.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 119,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,595,930.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Joseph Ciaffoni sold 31,272 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.09, for a total value of $690,798.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 306,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,765,548.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 80,527 shares of company stock valued at $1,766,246 over the last three months. 3.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of COLL. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 76.1% in the 2nd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 779,646 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $16,755,000 after purchasing an additional 336,879 shares in the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 17.7% during the second quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 160,588 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,451,000 after buying an additional 24,108 shares in the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 1.3% in the first quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 374,613 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,987,000 after acquiring an additional 4,935 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 127,235 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,053,000 after acquiring an additional 4,061 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its position in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 173.5% during the 1st quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 25,438 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $610,000 after acquiring an additional 16,138 shares during the last quarter.

Collegium Pharmaceutical Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes medicines for pain management. Its portfolio includes Xtampza ER, an abuse-deterrent and oral formulation of oxycodone for the management of pain severe enough to require daily, around-the-clock, long-term opioid treatment; Nucynta ER and Nucynta IR, which are extended-release and immediate-release formulations of tapentadol; Belbuca, a buccal film that contains buprenorphine; and Symproic, an oral formulation of naldemedine for the treatment of opioid-induced constipation in adult patients with chronic non-cancer pain.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Collegium Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Collegium Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.