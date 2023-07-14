Colliers International Group (NASDAQ:CIGI) Price Target Cut to $131.00

Colliers International Group (NASDAQ:CIGI – Free Report) (TSE:CIGI) had its price objective lowered by National Bank Financial from $133.00 to $131.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Colliers International Group’s Q2 2023 earnings at $1.36 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $2.00 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $2.36 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $6.49 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $7.53 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Colliers International Group in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. They issued an outperform rating and a $128.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on Colliers International Group in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a hold rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Colliers International Group from $142.00 to $128.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 10th. TD Securities dropped their price target on Colliers International Group from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, National Bankshares reduced their price objective on Colliers International Group from $140.00 to $133.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $132.86.

CIGI stock opened at $108.38 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.73. The company has a market cap of $4.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 110.59 and a beta of 1.48. Colliers International Group has a 12-month low of $84.16 and a 12-month high of $133.02. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $96.42 and a 200-day moving average of $101.73.

Colliers International Group ( NASDAQ:CIGI Get Free Report ) (TSE:CIGI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by ($0.59). The company had revenue of $965.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $964.85 million. Colliers International Group had a net margin of 1.01% and a return on equity of 47.44%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Colliers International Group will post 6.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. Colliers International Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.61%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Colliers International Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $123,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Colliers International Group during the 1st quarter worth $655,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Colliers International Group by 453.1% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,760 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $360,000 after acquiring an additional 2,261 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of Colliers International Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $75,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in Colliers International Group by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,488 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $345,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. 63.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Colliers International Group Inc provides commercial real estate professional and investment management services to corporate and institutional clients in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers transaction brokerage services, including sales, leasing, and debt finance services, as well as landlord and tenant representation services; capital markets and investment services; and mortgage investment banking services.

