Columbus Macro LLC Has $390,000 Stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Columbus Macro LLC raised its stake in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 9.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,136 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the period. Columbus Macro LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $390,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fairfield Bush & CO. increased its position in Oracle by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 73,791 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $6,105,000 after purchasing an additional 2,221 shares during the period. AMI Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Oracle by 2.9% during the first quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 20,467 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,693,000 after buying an additional 579 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Oracle by 29.2% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 588,460 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $48,686,000 after buying an additional 132,920 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its position in shares of Oracle by 79.6% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 6,854 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $567,000 after purchasing an additional 3,038 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in Oracle by 125.2% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,995 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $165,000 after purchasing an additional 1,109 shares in the last quarter. 43.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ORCL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Guggenheim raised their price target on shares of Oracle from $120.00 to $150.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Oracle from $112.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Oracle from $84.00 to $120.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Oracle from $96.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Oracle from $105.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, June 9th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $118.15.

Insider Transactions at Oracle

Oracle Trading Up 1.3 %

In related news, EVP Maria Smith sold 3,680 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $423,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,909,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, insider Edward Screven sold 354,837 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.39, for a total transaction of $43,783,337.43. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,543,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $313,784,841.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Maria Smith sold 3,680 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $423,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,909,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 4,175,443 shares of company stock valued at $510,658,596. Corporate insiders own 43.70% of the company’s stock.

Oracle stock traded up $1.55 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $119.00. The stock had a trading volume of 3,217,379 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,625,379. The stock has a market cap of $323.00 billion, a PE ratio of 38.38, a PEG ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $110.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $96.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.54, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. Oracle Co. has a 52 week low of $60.78 and a 52 week high of $127.54.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.09. Oracle had a negative return on equity of 470.73% and a net margin of 17.02%. The company had revenue of $13.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.74 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.31 EPS. Oracle’s revenue was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 4.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Oracle Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 12th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 11th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.34%. Oracle’s payout ratio is 52.29%.

Oracle Profile

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

