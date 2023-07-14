Columbus Macro LLC Reduces Holdings in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

Columbus Macro LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Free Report) by 2.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,803 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 692 shares during the period. Columbus Macro LLC’s holdings in Omnicom Group were worth $2,139,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Pathstone Family Office LLC raised its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 13,144 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,084,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,111 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $199,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Financial Group grew its stake in Omnicom Group by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Beacon Financial Group now owns 17,789 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,451,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. MAI Capital Management grew its position in Omnicom Group by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 3,304 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC grew its position in Omnicom Group by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 3,915 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $319,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. 92.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Omnicom Group Price Performance

Omnicom Group stock traded down $0.82 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $95.58. 203,025 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,723,732. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $93.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $90.58. Omnicom Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $61.85 and a twelve month high of $97.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. The company has a market cap of $19.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.84.

Omnicom Group Dividend Announcement

Omnicom Group ( NYSE:OMC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The business services provider reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $3.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.38 billion. Omnicom Group had a net margin of 9.57% and a return on equity of 41.72%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.39 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 7.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 9th were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 8th. Omnicom Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.11%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

OMC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Macquarie lifted their price target on shares of Omnicom Group from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Omnicom Group from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Omnicom Group from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Omnicom Group in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, BNP Paribas raised shares of Omnicom Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $96.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Omnicom Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $99.86.

Insider Transactions at Omnicom Group

In other news, Director Linda Johnson Rice sold 1,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.75, for a total transaction of $152,575.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $855,048.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO John Wren sold 100,000 shares of Omnicom Group stock in a transaction on Monday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.84, for a total value of $9,384,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 328,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,821,560.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Linda Johnson Rice sold 1,700 shares of Omnicom Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.75, for a total transaction of $152,575.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $855,048.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 128,500 shares of company stock valued at $12,073,741 in the last quarter. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Omnicom Group

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising and media, precision marketing, commerce and brand consulting, experiential, execution and support, public relations, and healthcare.

