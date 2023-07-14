Columbus Macro LLC Sells 311 Shares of Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG)

Columbus Macro LLC trimmed its holdings in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG – Free Report) by 1.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 22,822 shares of the company’s stock after selling 311 shares during the quarter. Columbus Macro LLC’s holdings in Principal Financial Group were worth $1,702,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of Principal Financial Group during the first quarter valued at about $51,000. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Principal Financial Group by 25.8% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 35,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,607,000 after purchasing an additional 7,292 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Principal Financial Group by 55.6% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,162,000 after purchasing an additional 5,657 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in shares of Principal Financial Group by 5.1% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 32,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,386,000 after purchasing an additional 1,564 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. bought a new position in shares of Principal Financial Group during the first quarter valued at about $1,345,000. 74.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PFG. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Principal Financial Group from $75.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. StockNews.com raised shares of Principal Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Principal Financial Group from $75.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Principal Financial Group from $88.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, 3M reaffirmed an “upgrade” rating on shares of Principal Financial Group in a research report on Friday, June 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Principal Financial Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.15.

Principal Financial Group Stock Performance

Shares of PFG traded down $0.98 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $78.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 397,679 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,634,506. The company has a market cap of $19.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.75, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $71.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $72.08. Principal Financial Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $61.07 and a 52-week high of $96.17.

Principal Financial Group (NASDAQ:PFG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.54 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $3.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.22 billion. Principal Financial Group had a net margin of 24.97% and a return on equity of 16.04%. On average, equities analysts expect that Principal Financial Group, Inc. will post 6.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Principal Financial Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st were paid a dividend of $0.64 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.24%. Principal Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.21%.

Principal Financial Group Profile

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates through Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Global Investors, Principal International, and U.S. Insurance Solutions segments.

