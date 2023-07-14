Compass Group PLC (OTCMKTS:CMPGY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Compass Group PLC (OTCMKTS:CMPGY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 459,200 shares, an increase of 704.2% from the June 15th total of 57,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,561,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Compass Group Stock Up 0.0 %

OTCMKTS:CMPGY traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $27.68. The company had a trading volume of 197,346 shares, compared to its average volume of 370,201. The company has a 50-day moving average of $27.58 and a 200 day moving average of $25.26. Compass Group has a 1 year low of $19.18 and a 1 year high of $28.81.

Get Compass Group alerts:

Compass Group Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be issued a $0.1666 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 8th.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

About Compass Group

Several research analysts recently commented on CMPGY shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Compass Group from GBX 2,050 ($26.37) to GBX 2,130 ($27.40) in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Compass Group in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Compass Group from GBX 1,625 ($20.91) to GBX 1,675 ($21.55) in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Barclays increased their price objective on Compass Group from GBX 2,150 ($27.66) to GBX 2,300 ($29.59) in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, Berenberg Bank increased their price objective on Compass Group from GBX 2,100 ($27.02) to GBX 2,385 ($30.68) in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th.

(Get Free Report)

Compass Group PLC operates as a food and support services company in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers support services, such as cleaning in hospitals; reception services at corporate headquarters; managing remote camps; grounds and facilities services at schools and universities; and others.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Compass Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Compass Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.