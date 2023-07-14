Compass Group PLC (OTCMKTS:CMPGY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Compass Group PLC (OTCMKTS:CMPGY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 459,200 shares, an increase of 704.2% from the June 15th total of 57,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,561,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Compass Group Stock Up 0.0 %
OTCMKTS:CMPGY traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $27.68. The company had a trading volume of 197,346 shares, compared to its average volume of 370,201. The company has a 50-day moving average of $27.58 and a 200 day moving average of $25.26. Compass Group has a 1 year low of $19.18 and a 1 year high of $28.81.
Compass Group Cuts Dividend
The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be issued a $0.1666 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 8th.
About Compass Group
Compass Group PLC operates as a food and support services company in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers support services, such as cleaning in hospitals; reception services at corporate headquarters; managing remote camps; grounds and facilities services at schools and universities; and others.
