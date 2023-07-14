Compound Hits Market Capitalization of $509.74 Million (COMP)

Compound (COMP) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on July 14th. In the last week, Compound has traded 15.9% higher against the dollar. One Compound token can currently be bought for $65.69 or 0.00216551 BTC on exchanges. Compound has a market capitalization of $509.74 million and approximately $128.26 million worth of Compound was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Decred (DCR) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $15.32 or 0.00050518 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $9.73 or 0.00032091 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 39.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.28 or 0.00017399 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00003344 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0200 or 0.00000066 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0656 or 0.00000216 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded up 367.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Compound Token Profile

COMP is a PoW/PoS token that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 30th, 2017. Compound’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,760,196 tokens. The official message board for Compound is medium.com/compound-finance. Compound’s official Twitter account is @compoundfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. Compound’s official website is compound.finance/governance/comp.

According to CryptoCompare, “Compound (COMP) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Compound has a current supply of 10,000,000 with 7,757,146.30208257 in circulation. The last known price of Compound is 69.10783264 USD and is down -0.72 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 361 active market(s) with $136,541,657.21 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://compound.finance/governance/comp.”

Compound Token Trading

