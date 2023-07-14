Concord Medical Services (NYSE:CCM) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1.36

Concord Medical Services Holdings Limited (NYSE:CCM – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $1.36 and traded as high as $1.48. Concord Medical Services shares last traded at $1.40, with a volume of 469 shares.

Concord Medical Services Stock Performance

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.68.

Concord Medical Services Company Profile

Concord Medical Services Holdings Limited, together its subsidiaries, operates a network of radiotherapy and diagnostic imaging centers in the People's Republic of China. The company operates in two segments, Network and Hospital. Its services include linear accelerators and external beam radiotherapy, proton therapy system, gamma knife radiosurgery, head gamma knife system, and diagnostic imaging services.

