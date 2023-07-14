Conning Inc. Acquires 181 Shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Conning Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) by 1.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,185 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the quarter. Conning Inc.’s holdings in Intuit were worth $5,432,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of INTU. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Intuit in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC lifted its holdings in Intuit by 275.0% during the fourth quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 75 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in Intuit during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Intuit by 86.8% during the first quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 71 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Financial Corp IN lifted its holdings in Intuit by 75.5% during the fourth quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 86 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Intuit alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Intuit

In other news, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 706 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $418.40, for a total transaction of $295,390.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,350 shares in the company, valued at $564,840. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 706 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $418.40, for a total transaction of $295,390.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,350 shares in the company, valued at $564,840. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 563 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $418.40, for a total value of $235,559.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $171,125.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 56,422 shares of company stock valued at $25,405,260. 3.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Intuit Trading Up 0.9 %

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on INTU. Atlantic Securities began coverage on shares of Intuit in a report on Monday, April 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $530.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Intuit from $520.00 to $525.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Intuit from $475.00 to $495.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Intuit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Intuit from $650.00 to $550.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $492.85.

INTU stock traded up $4.21 on Friday, reaching $485.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 404,059 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,673,633. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $442.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $424.87. Intuit Inc. has a 12-month low of $352.63 and a 12-month high of $490.83. The firm has a market cap of $136.01 billion, a PE ratio of 61.07, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.51.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 23rd. The software maker reported $8.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.30 by $1.62. The business had revenue of $6.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.09 billion. Intuit had a return on equity of 16.50% and a net margin of 15.91%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $6.70 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Intuit Inc. will post 9.64 EPS for the current year.

Intuit Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 10th will be given a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 7th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.39%.

About Intuit

(Free Report)

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Intuit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.