Conning Inc. Has $16.46 Million Holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Conning Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Free Report) by 5.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 235,401 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,771 shares during the period. Conning Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $16,459,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Align Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Kalos Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. AlphaCore Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 1,005.3% during the 4th quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC now owns 420 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Laffer Tengler Investments purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000.

Shares of IWR traded down $0.63 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $74.65. 426,910 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,182,828. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $60.73 and a 12-month high of $75.44. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $70.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $70.21. The company has a market cap of $29.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 1.09.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

