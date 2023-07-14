Conning Inc. Has $3.08 Million Stock Position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Conning Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) by 22.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 48,247 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,801 shares during the period. Conning Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $3,083,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IVW. Westside Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Rain Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the first quarter worth $36,000. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $49,000.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSEARCA IVW traded up $0.39 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $71.46. 327,005 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,731,211. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $67.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $63.84. The stock has a market cap of $33.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.15 and a beta of 1.05. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a one year low of $55.30 and a one year high of $71.81.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

