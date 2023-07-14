Conning Inc. Has $35.75 Million Holdings in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Conning Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Free Report) by 3.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 476,587 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,301 shares during the period. Conning Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Colgate-Palmolive worth $35,753,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Colgate-Palmolive during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. RFP Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 36.4% in the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the period. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Arcus Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.01% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CL. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $85.00 to $91.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $76.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $82.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. UBS Group increased their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $88.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.75.

Colgate-Palmolive Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of CL stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $75.85. The company had a trading volume of 734,710 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,824,049. The company has a 50 day moving average of $77.30 and a 200 day moving average of $76.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.87, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market cap of $62.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.51, a P/E/G ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.50. Colgate-Palmolive has a 1-year low of $67.84 and a 1-year high of $83.81.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $4.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.58 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 348.63% and a net margin of 8.71%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.74 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.14 EPS for the current year.

Colgate-Palmolive Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 20th. Colgate-Palmolive’s payout ratio is presently 100.00%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director John P. Bilbrey sold 5,703 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.81, for a total transaction of $460,859.43. Following the sale, the director now owns 26,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,121,828.17. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Colgate-Palmolive news, Director John P. Bilbrey sold 5,703 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.81, for a total transaction of $460,859.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 26,257 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,121,828.17. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jennifer Daniels sold 24,703 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.70, for a total value of $1,968,829.10. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 52,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,205,689.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 187,748 shares of company stock valued at $15,138,660. 0.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Colgate-Palmolive Company Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

