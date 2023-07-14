Conning Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Conning Inc. lessened its holdings in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Free Report) by 0.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 147,021 shares of the company’s stock after selling 446 shares during the quarter. Conning Inc.’s holdings in Cummins were worth $35,060,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Cummins during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $214,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Cummins by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 31,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,510,000 after acquiring an additional 885 shares during the period. Flputnam Investment Management Co. lifted its position in shares of Cummins by 70.9% during the 1st quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 18,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,502,000 after acquiring an additional 7,820 shares during the period. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cummins by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 2,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $520,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its position in shares of Cummins by 108.3% during the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 2,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $594,000 after acquiring an additional 1,292 shares during the period. 82.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cummins Trading Down 1.4 %

CMI traded down $3.51 during trading on Friday, hitting $250.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 140,693 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,008,062. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $228.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $236.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market cap of $35.53 billion, a PE ratio of 14.35, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.05. Cummins Inc. has a twelve month low of $195.30 and a twelve month high of $261.91.

Cummins Cuts Dividend

Cummins ( NYSE:CMI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $5.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.70 by $0.85. The company had revenue of $8.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.13 billion. Cummins had a return on equity of 25.94% and a net margin of 8.37%. Cummins’s revenue was up 32.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.04 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Cummins Inc. will post 19.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 25th will be issued a $0.0168 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 24th. This represents a $0.07 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.03%. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.40%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CMI shares. 888 reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Cummins in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. StockNews.com started coverage on Cummins in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. VNET Group restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Cummins in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Cummins from $231.00 to $227.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $250.00.

Cummins Profile

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

