Conning Inc. Trims Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Conning Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 5.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,566 shares of the company’s stock after selling 699 shares during the period. Conning Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $2,440,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 795.8% in the fourth quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 215 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 90.9% in the fourth quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners now owns 231 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 65.9% in the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 229 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Family CFO Inc boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 31.0% in the fourth quarter. Family CFO Inc now owns 283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VO stock traded down $1.54 on Friday, hitting $224.98. The stock had a trading volume of 248,987 shares, compared to its average volume of 649,803. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $212.41 and its 200-day moving average is $211.64. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $182.88 and a 52-week high of $228.43.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.