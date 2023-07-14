ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Shares Purchased by Ballentine Partners LLC

Ballentine Partners LLC boosted its position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) by 70.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,759 shares of the energy producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,288 shares during the quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $1,266,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Affiance Financial LLC acquired a new position in ConocoPhillips in the 4th quarter valued at $61,000. First National Trust Co grew its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 3,684 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $435,000 after buying an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. Arosa Capital Management LP grew its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Arosa Capital Management LP now owns 124,050 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $14,638,000 after buying an additional 4,050 shares in the last quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 168.6% in the 4th quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,613 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,961,000 after buying an additional 10,429 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Fund Management LLC grew its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 24.8% in the 1st quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC now owns 9,272 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $920,000 after buying an additional 1,843 shares in the last quarter. 80.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Societe Generale upgraded ConocoPhillips from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $105.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on ConocoPhillips from $149.00 to $125.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Mizuho increased their price target on ConocoPhillips from $126.00 to $127.00 in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group started coverage on ConocoPhillips in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $139.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded ConocoPhillips from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $120.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, July 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $135.30.

ConocoPhillips Price Performance

COP stock opened at $110.56 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.29. ConocoPhillips has a 1 year low of $78.30 and a 1 year high of $138.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $133.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.84, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.29. The business’s 50-day moving average is $102.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $106.56.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The energy producer reported $2.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.36. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 32.75% and a net margin of 20.21%. The business had revenue of $15.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.06 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.27 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that ConocoPhillips will post 9.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ConocoPhillips Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 16th were paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 26th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.85%. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.32%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Caroline Maury Devine sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.08, for a total transaction of $102,080.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 849 shares in the company, valued at approximately $86,665.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About ConocoPhillips

(Free Report)

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

