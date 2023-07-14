Core Wealth Advisors Inc. Sells 629 Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Core Wealth Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 182,215 shares of the company’s stock after selling 629 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF makes up about 29.9% of Core Wealth Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Core Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $74,905,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 117,228.0% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 195,582,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,144,659,000 after purchasing an additional 195,415,560 shares during the last quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 49.0% during the fourth quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 7,813,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,004,012,000 after acquiring an additional 2,568,971 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 20.3% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,690,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,107,256,000 after acquiring an additional 1,807,554 shares during the last quarter. Japan Science & Technology Agency purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $651,913,000. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 5,464.8% during the fourth quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,580,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $607,211,000 after buying an additional 1,552,015 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA IVV opened at $452.10 on Friday. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $349.53 and a 52-week high of $452.78. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $430.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $412.34. The company has a market capitalization of $337.42 billion, a PE ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

