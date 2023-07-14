Creditcoin Market Cap Hits $48.85 Million (CTC)

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 3.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on July 14th. One Creditcoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.21 or 0.00000695 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Creditcoin has traded down 1.2% against the U.S. dollar. Creditcoin has a total market capitalization of $48.85 million and approximately $18.47 million worth of Creditcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00003277 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000611 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000555 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00006008 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0201 or 0.00000066 BTC.

Creditcoin (CRYPTO:CTC) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 4th, 2019. Creditcoin’s total supply is 599,999,997 coins and its circulating supply is 232,464,279 coins. Creditcoin’s official Twitter account is @creditcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Creditcoin is https://reddit.com/r/creditcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Creditcoin is creditcoin.org/blog. Creditcoin’s official website is creditcoin.org.

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Creditcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Creditcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Creditcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

