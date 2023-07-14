Critical Analysis: IDW Media (OTCMKTS:IDWM) & CMG Holdings Group (OTCMKTS:CMGO)

CMG Holdings Group (OTCMKTS:CMGO – Get Free Report) and IDW Media (OTCMKTS:IDWM – Get Free Report) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation and profitability.

Risk & Volatility

CMG Holdings Group has a beta of 1.09, indicating that its stock price is 9% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, IDW Media has a beta of 0.71, indicating that its stock price is 29% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Get CMG Holdings Group alerts:

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares CMG Holdings Group and IDW Media’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CMG Holdings Group $2.03 million 0.36 $20,000.00 N/A N/A IDW Media $36.09 million 0.20 -$750,000.00 ($0.33) -1.61

Insider and Institutional Ownership

CMG Holdings Group has higher earnings, but lower revenue than IDW Media.

13.9% of IDW Media shares are held by institutional investors. 3.3% of CMG Holdings Group shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 28.5% of IDW Media shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for CMG Holdings Group and IDW Media, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CMG Holdings Group 0 0 0 0 N/A IDW Media 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

This table compares CMG Holdings Group and IDW Media’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CMG Holdings Group -3.19% -7.78% -3.04% IDW Media -14.40% -20.50% -16.15%

Summary

CMG Holdings Group beats IDW Media on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About CMG Holdings Group

(Get Free Report)

CMG Holdings Group, Inc., a marketing communications company, operates organizations in the alternative advertising, digital media, experiential and interactive marketing, and entertainment sectors in the United States. The company is involved in the production and promotion, event design, sponsorship evaluation, negotiation and activation, talent buying, show production, stage and set design, and data analysis and management activities. It also offers branding and design services, such as graphic, industrial and package designs across traditional and new media, public relations, social media, media development and relations, and interactive marketing platforms to provide its clients with customary private digital media networks for the design and development of individual broadcasting digital media channels, as well as to sell, promote, and enhance their digital media video content through mobile, online, and social mediums. In addition, the company provides develops, manages, and executes sales promotion programs. The company serves clients operating in the marketing communication industry. CMG Holdings Group, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

About IDW Media

(Get Free Report)

IDW Media Holdings, Inc., a diversified media company, engages in the publishing and television entertainment businesses worldwide. It operates through IDW Publishing and IDW Entertainment segments. The IDW Publishing segment publishes comic books, graphic novels, and digital content through its imprints IDW, Top Shelf Productions, and Artist's Editions. The IDW Entertainment segment develops, produces, and distributes content in various formats, including film and television. The company was formerly known as CTM Media Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to IDW Media Holdings, Inc. in July 2015. IDW Media Holdings, Inc. was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Newark, New Jersey.

Receive News & Ratings for CMG Holdings Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CMG Holdings Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.